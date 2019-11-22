|
Taylor Dunham Taylor John Dunham, 25, of Topeka, Kansas passed away November 19th, 2019.
Taylor was a New Year's Eve baby, born December 31st, 1993, to Neil and Theresa Gartner Dunham. Taylor graduated from Seaman High School in 2012 where he played basketball and played the trumpet in the marching and jazz bands. In his junior and senior years, Taylor was selected to play in the Washburn University Jazz Ensemble and Topeka Youth Wind Ensemble. Taylor's love of music took him to Kansas State University where he was a trumpet player and esteemed member of the K-State Marching Band and jazz ensembles. As a music education major, Taylor dreamed of sharing his passion for music with others. Taylor learned to play all instruments, but the trumpet was his first and remained his favorite. When not marching or playing trumpet, Taylor enjoyed making his friends and family laugh and hanging out with his beloved cat called "Cat."
Taylor was loved and is survived by his parents, Neil and Theresa Dunham of Topeka; older brothers, Cole and Kyle Dunham; his maternal grandparents, John and Darlene Gartner of Topeka; and his paternal grandmother Velma Geist of Hutchinson. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Lee Dunham. Taylor will also be dearly missed by his cousins, several aunts and uncles, and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 2014 NW 46th Street, followed by the Rosary at 10:30 and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. all at the Church. Inurnment will follow in Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Jazz Foundation of America, which provides support for jazz musicians who have fallen on hard times. Visit their website at www.jazzfoundation.org. Contributions may also be made to the Seaman High School Band Boosters and any contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home at 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019