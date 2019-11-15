|
Ted Sanborn Ted J. Sanborn, 64, of Springhill, KS, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He was born February 5, 1955 at Lawrence, KS, the son of Ted and Mildred Leona Sayler Sanborn. He graduated from Baldwin High School in 1973. Ted received a Bachelor's Degree in Biology from Baker University, Baldwin, KS in 1978. He worked for the Johnson County Water Waste Treatment Plant for 20 years, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed dirt track racing, Indianapolis 500 and Formula 1 racing, target shooting, motorcycle riding collecting antique watches and fountain pens. Ted is survived by a brother, John Sanborn, Alexandria, VA, two sisters, Doris Lux, Meriden, KS, Sheryl F. Lux, Topeka, KS, four nieces, a nephew and his cat, Rita. Cremation is planned. Burial will be at a later date at Baldwin City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Humane Society and sent in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Online condolences may be made at www.barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019