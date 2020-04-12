|
Terence ""Terry" "Wamego"" Butler LAWRENCE- Terence Thomas "Terry" "Wamego" Butler, 52, of Lawrence, KS, passed away April 10, 2020 at his home after a sudden illness. He was born April 21, 1967 in Oklahoma City, OK, the son of John Thomas Butler and Margaret Mahkuk. Private Graveside Service will be at Mahkuk Cemetery on the Prairie Band Potawatomi Reservation. Terry will lie in state from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020