Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence "Wamego"'
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Butler "Terry" "Wamego"'

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terence Butler "Terry" "Wamego"' Obituary
Terence ""Terry" "Wamego"" Butler LAWRENCE- Terence Thomas "Terry" "Wamego" Butler, 52, of Lawrence, KS, passed away April 10, 2020 at his home after a sudden illness. He was born April 21, 1967 in Oklahoma City, OK, the son of John Thomas Butler and Margaret Mahkuk. Private Graveside Service will be at Mahkuk Cemetery on the Prairie Band Potawatomi Reservation. Terry will lie in state from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -