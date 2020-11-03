1/1
Teresa Balandran Galvan
{ "" }
Teresa Balandran Galvan, age 84, of Topeka, KS, passed away on October 29, 2020. Teresa will lie in state at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 P.M., with a Rosary at 5:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Cremation will follow after the services. Memorial contributions: AARP Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For an extended obituary, visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com. Teresa Balandran Galvan
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
