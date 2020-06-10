Teresa "Tessie" Escobar, 60, of Topeka, KS formerly of Wichita, died June 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born November 24, 1959 in Topeka, KS the daughter Vicente "Bernie" and Beatrice "Sally" (Ramos) Escobar.
Tessie moved to Wichita in 1978 returning to Topeka in 2010. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and worked in Inventory Control for Reser's Fine Foods. Tessie was an avid sports fan cheering on the KC Chiefs, KC Royals, her beloved Jayhawks and in her younger years she enjoyed playing softball.
She is survived by her father, Vicente Escobar, and seven siblings, Ronaldo (Mary Lou) Escobar, Vicente "Mario" (Loretta) Escobar, Richard (Ana Marie) Escobar, Daniel (Sharon) Escobar, Ana Maria Escobar, Roberto (Debbie) Escobar and Jaya (Sudhansu) Escobar-Bhattacharjee. Fifteen nieces and nephews, 19 great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew also survive. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sally and a brother, Michael Escobar.
Tessie will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Friday at Brennan-Mathena where the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Due to the large number of family members and limited seating at the church, the family has asked for those that wish to attend to consider attending the burial rather than the mass. The anticipated time for the graveside committal service to begin is 11:15 a.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Midland Care Hospice or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.