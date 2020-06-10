Teresa "Tessie" Escobar
1959 - 2020
Teresa "Tessie" Escobar, 60, of Topeka, KS formerly of Wichita, died June 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 24, 1959 in Topeka, KS the daughter Vicente "Bernie" and Beatrice "Sally" (Ramos) Escobar.

Tessie moved to Wichita in 1978 returning to Topeka in 2010. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and worked in Inventory Control for Reser's Fine Foods. Tessie was an avid sports fan cheering on the KC Chiefs, KC Royals, her beloved Jayhawks and in her younger years she enjoyed playing softball.

She is survived by her father, Vicente Escobar, and seven siblings, Ronaldo (Mary Lou) Escobar, Vicente "Mario" (Loretta) Escobar, Richard (Ana Marie) Escobar, Daniel (Sharon) Escobar, Ana Maria Escobar, Roberto (Debbie) Escobar and Jaya (Sudhansu) Escobar-Bhattacharjee. Fifteen nieces and nephews, 19 great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew also survive. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sally and a brother, Michael Escobar.

Tessie will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Friday at Brennan-Mathena where the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Due to the large number of family members and limited seating at the church, the family has asked for those that wish to attend to consider attending the burial rather than the mass. The anticipated time for the graveside committal service to begin is 11:15 a.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Midland Care Hospice or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Lying in State
02:00 PM
Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home
JUN
12
Rosary
06:30 PM
Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Extending my prayers and sympathy to the Escobar Family.
Dominic Gutierrez Sr
Friend
June 9, 2020
We are so sad to hear of Tessie passing. May she now Rest In Peace. Our prayers are with the whole Escobar family!
Margie & uncle Paulie Cervantez
Friend
June 9, 2020
The word I always associated with Tessie was "joy". She was always so joyful, full of life, fun to be around, and a friendly. She is so loved and will be missed. Love and prayers to the family.
Marcia Andersen
Friend
June 9, 2020
Dear Escobar family,
I'm so sorry to hear of Tessie's passing. She was a cherished dear friend who always had a kind, gentle smile. Lots of Curtis Jr. High & softball memories! Rejoice in heaven Tessie!
Paula Martinez Talbert
Friend
June 9, 2020
Escobar Family, Our deepest condolences for the loss of your sister and aunt. May memories bring you comfort.
Michael & Tracy Gamino
June 9, 2020
My condolences to family and friends my you RIP beautiful angel
Gina Page & aunt Mary Escobar and family Escobar and Page family
Family
