Teresa Josephine (Mees) Lasnier

Teresa Josephine (Mees) Lasnier Obituary
Teresa Josephine (Mees) Lasnier Teresa Josephine (Mees) Lasnier, age 90, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Topeka. Teresa will lie in state at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. and a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23 at 11:00 A.M. at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Cremation will follow. Memorial contributions: Topeka Rescue Mission or the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church Ministry to the Aging and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603. For a full obituary, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
