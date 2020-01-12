|
|
Teresa Josephine (Mees) Lasnier Teresa Josephine (Mees) Lasnier, age 90, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Topeka. Teresa will lie in state at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. and a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23 at 11:00 A.M. at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Cremation will follow. Memorial contributions: Topeka Rescue Mission or the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church Ministry to the Aging and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603. For a full obituary, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020