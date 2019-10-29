Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Sly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa L. Sly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa L. Sly Obituary
Teresa L. Sly Teresa L. Sly, 62, of Harveyville, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.

Teresa will lie in state after 3 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, where the family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m. Cremation will follow.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the funeral home. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.