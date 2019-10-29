|
Teresa L. Sly Teresa L. Sly, 62, of Harveyville, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.
Teresa will lie in state after 3 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, where the family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m. Cremation will follow.
A celebration of life ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the funeral home. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019