|
|
Teresa Marie Escobar Teresa Marie Escobar, 58, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019 at Midland Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. Teresa was born in East Chicago, Indiana on July 28, 1961. Daughter of Daniel D. and Mary Helen Escobar.
In her earlier years she lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She loved to go to the beach and also loved to eat steamed crab. She later moved back to Topeka to be with her mother.
Teresa is preceded in death by her father, Daniel D. Escobar.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Helen, her beloved siblings, Virginia Page, Roger Escobar, Ida Valdez, Ruby Valdez Jr., Robert Valdez, and her life long best friend Mary Godfrey, and several other family members and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 am - 11:00 am. Rosary will be prayed starting at 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow starting at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions can be made out to Midland Hospice and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave , Topeka, KS 66603. Online condolences may be made on our website www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019