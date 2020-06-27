Teresa Quintana
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Marie Ramirez-Quintana, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the age of 83.

Teresa was born February 25, 1937 in Topeka to Teodoro Ramirez and Marie Ortega-Ramirez. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed volunteering and working with the community.

Teresa was past Treasurer/Vice President at La Colonia Board, LULAC Council Member #11071, Our Lady of Guadalupe Altar Society, the Augustinian Order, Member of G.I Forum, VFW Ladies' Auxiliary and volunteer at the Topeka LULAC Senior Center

Teresa is survived by four daughters: Elizabeth (Joe) Lopez, Felicia (Mike) Gooch, Lucinda (Sam) Medrano and Renee Herrera, and one son: Teodoro Herrera. She is also survived by her siblings: Erlinda Hernandez, Rita Hernandez, Louis Hernandez, Rick Hernandez and Frank Hernandez. 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.

Visitation is from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 29th, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Burial will be at approximately 11:15 a.m. in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing is absolutely required; with no physical contact. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka LULAC Senior Center or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Rd Topeka, KS 66614.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
08:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Burial
11:15 AM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved