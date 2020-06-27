Teresa Marie Ramirez-Quintana, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the age of 83.Teresa was born February 25, 1937 in Topeka to Teodoro Ramirez and Marie Ortega-Ramirez. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed volunteering and working with the community.Teresa was past Treasurer/Vice President at La Colonia Board, LULAC Council Member #11071, Our Lady of Guadalupe Altar Society, the Augustinian Order, Member of G.I Forum, VFW Ladies' Auxiliary and volunteer at the Topeka LULAC Senior CenterTeresa is survived by four daughters: Elizabeth (Joe) Lopez, Felicia (Mike) Gooch, Lucinda (Sam) Medrano and Renee Herrera, and one son: Teodoro Herrera. She is also survived by her siblings: Erlinda Hernandez, Rita Hernandez, Louis Hernandez, Rick Hernandez and Frank Hernandez. 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.She was proceeded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.Visitation is from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 29th, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Burial will be at approximately 11:15 a.m. in Mount Calvary Cemetery.Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing is absolutely required; with no physical contact. Masks are required.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka LULAC Senior Center or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Rd Topeka, KS 66614.Condolences may be sent online to