Terrance Wayne "Terry" Ratliff Terrance "Terry" Wayne Ratliff, 52, died at home with his family by his side on February 21.
Born on October 9, 1967, his family knew him as a very honest, reserved individual; he was kind, caring, and had a heart of gold. However, don't let this chastise the fun Terry had in his life with family and friends-the stories will never end.
After graduating high school from Burlingame High school in 1986, Terry spent several years flying through the sky as he developed a love for skydiving and base jumping. In 1992, Terry began working for IDCI of Topeka and didn't steer too far from there, working his last day in March 2019.
Terry had a passion for two things in his later years-his daughter and guns. He was the most dedicated father and always willing to go to the depths of the earth for his sweet Savannah. Obviously, when a daughter comes along, she must be protected. Terry embraced sharpshooting and excelled well, participating in many Steel and IDPA Championships in Kansas and bordering states.
He is survived by his daughter, Savannah, his parents Carolyn Griffin (David Griffin) and Jim Ratliff (Bonita Ratliff), brother James Ratliff (Lisa Ratliff), and sisters Angel Ward, April Johnston, and Amanda Lynn, accompanied by nine nieces and six nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 14th at Grace Assembly Church, 729 S Topeka Ave, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020