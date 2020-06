Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Terry's life story with friends and family

Share Terry's life story with friends and family

Terry D. Toomey Terry D. Toomey, 80, died on Monday, June 8, 2020, of an extended illness.



Terry has been cremated and no memorial services are planned. He is survived by his wife, Marilynn, son Greg and daughter Julie.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store