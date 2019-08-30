Home

Terry Fields Obituary
Terry Fields Terry Lee Fields passed away peacefully at his home in Berryton, KS, on August 28, 2019. He had recently celebrated his 75th birthday.

Terry was born on Aug 1, 1944 in Topeka, Kansas to Clarence and Margaret Fields. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1962.

Terry began his career in 1964 as a carpet and tile installer. He was a union member of Floor Layers Local 1179 and was an Apprenticeship Board Member and Instructor. He started his own business, Unique Floor Covering, in 1977 and retired in 2001.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice (Gardner) Fields; daughters, Angie (Tim) Miller of Emporia and Julie (Rick) Patterson of Topeka; granddaughters, Lauren (Derek) Gifford and Jenna Patterson; sister, Janice (Cash) Barngrover; sister-in-law Vina (Larry) Leeth; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. Burial will follow at Topeka Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. this evening.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) for Clinton Lake improvements, c/o Dove Southwest Chapel.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
