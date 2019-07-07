|
Terry L. Cobb, 73, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at a local hospital.
Terry was born May 3, 1946 in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Phillip and Lorraine (Martinson) Cobb. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1964 and went on to Washburn University and their school of law. He graduated with a Juris Doctorate degree in 1972.
Terry was in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Medical Corpsman for 5 years. While he was in Law School, he worked at Bill Lewis Realtors. Upon graduation, he became a partner in Lewis Cobb and Company. Later, he became a partner in: Flint Hills Dev. Inc.; Speaker, Cobb and Associates; Brosius & Meyer, Inc.; Kirk & Cobb Realtors; and Cobb Development Company. Terry took a lead in developing many subdivisions around Topeka that include: Forest Hills Subdivision, Cullen Village, Woodgate, Timberlane, Pheasant Run, Cypress Glenn, Cedar Ridge, Cheyenne Hills, Summerwood, Summerfield, and Tallgrass.
Terry was extremely involved in the Topeka Community. He was the past President of Florence Crittendon Services; Past Chairman of Governmental Affairs - Kansas Association of REALTORS®; Past Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member and Graduate Leadership Topeka; Twice President of Topeka Area Assoc. of REALTORS®; Twice Realtor of the Year - Topeka Area Assoc. of REALTORS®; Distinguished Service Award - Kansas Association of REALTORS®. He was also involved in many organizations that included: Topeka Tennis Association twice past president; Member of Mankind Project; taught Junior Achievement for fifth graders in USD 501 for 10 years; and he was instrumental in getting the additional tennis courts at Kossover.
Terry married Joyce Jacoby on July 27, 1968 in Topeka. They later divorced. He married Beverly Weber on December 4, 2000. She survives. Other survivors include 4 children, Bryan Cobb (Kristin), Santa Clarita, CA; Reagan Cobb, Las Vegas, NV; Lacey Weber, Topeka; and Lindsay Weber-Rowley (Jared), Topeka; 4 grandchildren, Jessica, Jett, Alexandra, and Jagger. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Terry loved many things but a few of his favorites were: reading, tennis, the outdoors, gardening, clearing the woods around his home and knocking trees over with his Dingo, card games, the show 'The Voice' and KU Basketball. He was loved by all who met him and he will be missed.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9th, at the Expo Heritage Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capper Foundation, 3500 SW 10th, Topeka, KS 66606.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019