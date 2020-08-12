Terry Newman Taylor, 80, Washington, passed away peacefully, on August 6, 2020.Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Ward Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 14 at the United Methodist Church, Washington.Survivors include his wife, Jan; four children: Theresa (Dana) Herrs, Washington, Blake (Trudy) Taylor, Wichita, Elayne (Matt) Prechtel, Colorado Springs, CO, and Dwayne Taylor of Hutchinson; his sister Bobbie (Philip) Unruh, Houston, TX; sisters-in-law, Lillian Taylor and Gladys Taylor of Victoria, TX; and eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.