Thea L. Beattie Thea L. Beattie went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020. She was born April 2, 1925 in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of Richard and Erna Huhnholz.
She married John J. Beattie on August 2, 1949 in Wiesbaden, Germany. They moved to the United States in 1949 and lived in Cheyenne, WY. In 1951, they moved to Ankara, Turkey because John was in the Air Force and was transferred to Turkey. They came to Topeka in 1952. She was a member of Eastern Star Beulah Chapter.She retired from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service after 28 years of service. She moved to Aldersgate Retirement Village in 1998. It was there she met her companion, Edward G. Johnston. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2003.
John preceded her in death on October 11, 1989.
She is survived by 1 niece; 1 great-niece; 1 great-nephew; 2 great-great nieces; and 1 great-great nephew in Germany. Her sisters, Eva Wahry and Hildegard Gawenat, both of Paderborn, Germany, preceded her in death.
Honoring her request, Thea was cremated and no services are planned. Inurnment will be in Topeka Cemetery at a later date. Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020