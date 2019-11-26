Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Thelma B. Shannon

Thelma B. Shannon
Thelma B. Shannon Thelma B. Shannon, 96, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. Private inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 S.W. 21st St., Topeka, Kansas 66604.

To view Thelma's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
