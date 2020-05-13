Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
Thelma Mullinix
Thelma Fern (Mowder) Mullinix

Thelma Fern (Mowder) Mullinix Obituary
Thelma Fern Mullinix, 81, of Burlingame, passed away at her home on May 9, 2020.

She was born in Lawrence, Kansas on September 1, 1938 the daughter of Chester and Maude (Alexander) Mowder and was raised by Harry and Clara Norman. She was a 1955 graduate of Overbrook High School.

She and her husband and family were farmers and ranchers.

Thelma was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She was a person whose faith was very important to her. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cooking, canning and loved the animals.

Thelma married Everett Lee Mullinix on September 9, 1956 in Overbrook, Kansas. He preceded her in death on July 12, 2018. She is survived by three sons, Clayton (Michelle) Mullinix of Burlingame, George Mullinix of Auburn, and David Mullinix of Burlingame, nine grandchildren; Greg Mullinix, Dawn Vandevord, Chase Mullinix, Jason Mullinix, Kimberly Swader, Kevin Mullinix, Brett Mullinix, David Cain and Amanda Burton and 26 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Mike Mowder of California.

A private visitation for close family and friends will be held at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church with interment in Topeka Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Christ the King Catholic Church, sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020
