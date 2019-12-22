Home

Thelma I. Minor

Thelma I. Minor Obituary
Thelma I. Minor Thelma I. Minor, 105, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

A Funeral Ceremony will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Family will greet friends a half hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library 1515 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604.

To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
