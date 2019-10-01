|
Thelma Pearl Guay Thelma Pearl Guay, 91, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was born May 22, 1928 in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of William C. and Nellie A. (Sidfrid) Adams.
Thelma graduated from high school in Clearfield, Utah in 1946 and attended Ogden Beauty School in Ogden, Utah in 1947. She had resided in Topeka since 1949 and was a member of Topeka First Church of the Nazarene. She was in Bee-Line Sales and Amway.
Thelma married John R. Guay on March 16, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death in January, 1982. She was also preceded in death by her son, Bill Guay, grandson, John O. Guay, two sisters, Lee Loviska and Orpha Price and two brothers, Norman Adams and Perry Adams.
Survivors include children, Midge Wallen of Topeka, Bonnie Sommers of Tampa, Florida, Bob Guay of Tecumseh, her foster daughter, Janet Horyna of Topeka, 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great grandchildren and her siblings, Jean Esley of Topeka and Wayne Adams of Denver, Colorado.
Thelma bequeathed her body to the Kansas University School of Medicine. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Topeka First Church of the Nazarene. Private inurnment will take place in Mission Center Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Topeka First Church of the Nazarene, 1001 SW Buchanan St., Topeka, Kansas 66604 or to the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66608.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019