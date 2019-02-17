|
Theodore "Ted" Anderson Theodore "Ted" Anderson, 91, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
He was born July 30, 1927, in, Monte Vista, Colorado, the son of Axel and Leila (Mount) Anderson.
He received a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Adams State University.
Ted began working for the State of Kansas in 1954. He retired from the Department of Transportation after 35 years.
He was an amateur radio operator for 70 years.
Ted married Eilene Beckmann on May 1, 1960 in Phillipsburg, Kansas.
Survivors include his wife, Eilene Anderson; a daughter, Lynne Teaford; a son, Scott Anderson and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Reverend Richard Anderson.
A funeral ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604.
Burial will be at the Gaylord Cemetery in Gaylord, Kansas.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019