Theodore E. "Ted" Sisco
Theodore (Ted) E. Sisco, 59 of Carbondale, Kansas passed away November 24, 2020 after a long illness surrounded by his family.

Ted was born April 14, 1961 in Osage County. Ted grew up in Osage County and spent time farming for several years before he began a career in drywall.

Ted enjoyed farming and hunting, but his lifelong passion was fishing.

Ted was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Sisco and his Grandparents.

He is survived by mother Bonnie Sisco, his siblings Edith, Don, Ellen, and Elizabeth; 11 nieces and nephews and 5 great nieces and nephews.

Following all Covid-19 guidelines, graveside funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Shawnee Center Cemetery, Wakarusa, KS. The family will greet friends for a viewing at the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, 503 South Topeka Ave., Burlingame, KS 66413, from3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice or Kansas Wildscapes Foundation sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 194, Burlingame, KS 66413. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com. Services will be live streamed on Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
