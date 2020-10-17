1/1
Theodore J. "Ted" Birtell
1932 - 2020
Theodore "Ted" J. Birtell, 88, of Overbrook, KS passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.

He was born September 23, 1932, in Auburn, KS, the son of John Carl and Elsie (Carter) Birtell.

Ted graduated from Auburn High School in 1950. He later attended Kansas State University.

Ted served for two years in the United States Army. He married Cyrella June Handley on June 1, 1952 in Auburn, KS at the Auburn Presbyterian Church. He was a lifelong farmer.

Ted was a member of The Gideon's International, Overbrook Rotary Club and Kansas Grain Sorghum. His faith was of great importance. He was involved in many church activities and doing the Lord's work. In 2018 he went to Washington, D.C. on the Kansas Honor Flight.

Survivors include his wife, Cyrella Birtell; his children, Carla Clark, Ronda (Jimmy) Wolf, Sonja (Harry) Wilson, and Randall (Rovonne) Birtell; 12 grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren and two brothers, Jim Birtell and Max Birtell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Craig Birtell and a grandson, Christopher Cornell.

A visitation will take place from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Simerwell Cemetery, Wakarusa, KS. Interment will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship, 430 Commercial St., Carbondale, KS 66414 or to The Gideon's International, PO Box 140800 Nashville, TN. 37214.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
