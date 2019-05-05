|
|
Theresa Fraizer Garcia Theresa Fraizer Garcia, 78, Carbondale, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus. Theresa was born May 1, 1940, the third born to Thomas Raymond and Helen Fraizer. Theresa graduated from Hayden High School and received her RNBSN from St. Mary of the Plains College. Theresa's career was devoted to nursing where she worked in her field for 40 plus years with more than 30 of those years at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, KS.
Theresa is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joaquin (Bud) Garcia II, her children, Jaime Garcia, Stephanie Smith (Russell), Joaquin (Buddy) Garcia III (Steph), Thomas Garcia (Stacey), and Staci Storey (Clayton), grandchildren, Bryan Smith (Lacy), Scott Garcia (Denise), Kylie Ollarzabal (Jose), Joaquin (Jack) Garcia IV (Jody), Jordan Garcia (Allison), Taylor Garcia, Michael Garcia, Sidney Storey, Delaney Garcia, Adam Storey, Caden Garcia, Kinsey Garcia, 10 great grandchildren, and sibling Mary Schwieso (Duaine). She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Thomas Fraizer.
Throughout her life, Theresa loved games of all types, garage sales, and was a voracious reader, but most of all she loved surrounding herself with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, located at 3700 Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, KS 66610. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society of Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019