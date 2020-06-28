Theresa L. Crowley, age 86, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 A.M., with a Rosary at 10:30 A.M., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M., all at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Burial will be at 1:00 P.M. at the Keene Cemetery, rural Wabaunsee County. For an extended obituary, visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.