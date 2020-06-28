Theresa L. Crowley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa L. Crowley, age 86, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 A.M., with a Rosary at 10:30 A.M., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M., all at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Burial will be at 1:00 P.M. at the Keene Cemetery, rural Wabaunsee County. For an extended obituary, visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved