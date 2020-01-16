Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Theresa Lee (McGivern) Gallagher

Theresa Lee (McGivern) Gallagher Obituary
Theresa Lee (McGivern) Gallagher Theresa Lee (McGivern) "Terri" Gallagher, 61, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born September 12, 1958, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of John F. "Jack" and Margie A. (Walters) McGivern II. She was a 1976 graduate of Hayden High School.

Terri was a care giver and foster parent employed by Health and Social Services through the State of Kansas in foster care and later for Sheltered Living.

Terri was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Terri married Thomas "Tom" Gallagher on February 14, 1990 in Topeka, Kansas. He survives in Topeka. Other survivors include four sons, Bradley (Kim) Hanika, Blake (Carmen) Hanika, Ben Hanika and Dylan Gallagher, all of Topeka; grandchildren, DeShawn, Connor and Brogan, Jayden, Miami Jade, Lakyn Ray, Vassi Anna, Molli Joe, Dixxi June; her parents, Jack and Margie McGivern of Topeka; three sisters, Lisa Belden of Lincoln, NE, Lynn McGivern of Raleigh, NC and Amy McGivern of Topeka; and six brothers, John, Mark, Greg, B.J. and Ryan McGivern all of Topeka and Tim McGivern of Washington, DC.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Toni M. Schuckman and niece Mia Miyamoto.

Terri was a selfless caretaker, caring for all others before herself. She loved her family, especially her boys, grandchildren, parents and her animals and was an active participant in her family prayer chain. She possessed a great sense of humor and was an amazing cook. She was a country music fan and avid reader of romance novels.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th St, Topeka. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Topeka. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m., Friday, evening at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka where the family will receive friends until 8:00 p.m. following the rosary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for the family online,

please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
