Theresa Rose Klotzbach It is with great sadness that the family of Theresa Rose Klotzbach shares her passing on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Theresa was born on August 10, 1933, in Topeka, Kansas, to John and Mary Breit. She graduated from Hayden High School in 1951. Theresa was a proud Kansan, residing all of her life in Topeka, marrying and raising a family of three daughters. Theresa was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Martin Klotzbach.Theresa had a passion for volunteer work and was extremely active throughout her life with various civic, church, and charitable organizations. This included being president of the CYO Topeka chapter, life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, founding board member and marketer of Ballet Midwest, volunteer at the Kansas Historical Society, active member of the Kansas Society of SAR-Ladies Auxiliary, and member of Shawnee Yacht Club.Theresa was a parishioner of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, devoting 31 years to Eucharist Adoration and was an active member of the Ladies Fellowship and Ladies of Columbus.She enjoyed reading historical non-fiction and had a particular interest in the American Revolution. After Martin's retirement, they enjoyed traveling to historical sites across the U.S. and documenting family genealogy. Theresa loved classical music, ballet, opera, and gourmet food. She was also a familiar figure at Kansas State University football games, being an active Catbacker for 35 years.Theresa is survived by her beloved sister, Mary Ann Breit (91); and daughters, Stacy Kueser (Owen), Katrina Salts (G.V.), and Tania Azar (Marc). She was the proud Nana of Grace Squires (Michael), Brooke VanHecke (Justin), Emily Kueser (Daniel Rebula), Grant Salts, Hope Salts, Addison Azar, and Hudson Azar. She was also great-grandmother of Vivian and Owen Squires.Theresa will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, patriotism and gentle soul. She was an inspiration and will be missed deeply by all her family and friends.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604. Burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distance is required in Church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Topeka Rescue Mission, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to