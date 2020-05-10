Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Pease
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese Jean (Malaone) Pease


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese Jean (Malaone) Pease Obituary
Therese Jean (Malaone) Pease Therese Jean Malone Pease, 71, Topeka, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at a local care center.

Born on October 23, 1948 in Topeka, she was the youngest daughter of Clarence and Audrey Malone, and named after two of her mother's sisters.

A member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, a longtime resident of Atria.

Therese is survived by daughter Karen Ann, sister Martha Malone Fasching, six nieces and husband Preston Pease.

Cremation has taken place and burial will be in St. Patrick's cemetery, Tulley, Kansas, located on Shamrock Ranch, the 1885 homestead of her great grandfather, John Malone. She will lie next to her brother Jim, parents and grandparents.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -