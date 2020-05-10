|
Therese Jean (Malaone) Pease Therese Jean Malone Pease, 71, Topeka, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at a local care center.
Born on October 23, 1948 in Topeka, she was the youngest daughter of Clarence and Audrey Malone, and named after two of her mother's sisters.
A member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, a longtime resident of Atria.
Therese is survived by daughter Karen Ann, sister Martha Malone Fasching, six nieces and husband Preston Pease.
Cremation has taken place and burial will be in St. Patrick's cemetery, Tulley, Kansas, located on Shamrock Ranch, the 1885 homestead of her great grandfather, John Malone. She will lie next to her brother Jim, parents and grandparents.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020