Thomas Bass
Thomas A. Bass Obituary
Thomas A. Bass Thomas Albert Bass, 93, of Topeka passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born September 27, 1925 at Willow Springs, Missouri the son of John Dewey and Eva Mae Scarbrough Bass. Tom served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. He was a carpet layer by trade.

He was married to Betty Abbey on May 9, 1952 in Hardy, Arkansas. Betty died November 1, 2018.

He is survived by his son, John Bass; two daughters, Debbie Espinoza and Tammie Espinoza all of Topeka; his brother, J.R. Bass in Indiana; son-in-law Danny Miller of Topeka; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents and wife, Tom was preceded in death by his daughter Terrie Miller and his son Ronald Bass.

Cremation is planned. Davidson Funeral home is assisting the family.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
