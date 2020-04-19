|
Thomas Allen Munson On Good Friday, April 10, 2020, Thomas Allen Munson passed away at the age of 80. Tom was born in Topeka, Kansas, on August 14, 1939 to John E & Freda (Huffman) Munson. Tom graduated from Topeka High in 1957 and from Washburn University in 1962 with degrees in History and Literature. He also pursued graduate studies in English Literature at Kansas State University from 1962 to 1965. Tom spent his career serving in the National Park Service.
On August 13, 1961, Tom married Linda LeHew in Topeka. He is survived by his wife Linda, their daughters Gretchen Munson and Heidi (Shawn) Liverseed, granddaughters Abby & Emma Liverseed, and many beloved sisters and brothers inlaw, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Donations may be sent to the Prairie du Chien Memorial Library.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020