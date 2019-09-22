Home

Thomas D. "Tom" Boyle

Thomas D. "Tom" Boyle Obituary
Thomas D. "Tom" Boyle Thomas Dean "Tom" Boyle, witty, funny, God loving, 71, of Topeka, waved goodbye to all his love ones Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

He was born January 12, 1948, in Arkansas City, Kansas, the son of Thomas Enlow and Charline Marjorie (Harlow) Boyle. He was a 1966 graduate of Arkansas City High School. He received a Bachelor's of Science Degree from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in 1973.

Honoring his request cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Mulvane Parlor at Topeka Bible Church, 1101 SW Mulvane Street, Topeka, KS 66604. Reverend Jim Congdon, lead pastor officiating. Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southeast Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Bible Church or Gideon's International. To view a full obituary and leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
