Thomas D. "Tom" Morris

Thomas D. "Tom" Morris Obituary
Thomas D. "Tom" Morris Thomas D. "Tom" Morris, 70, of Topeka, passed away from a brain Hemorrhage on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Stormont Vail Health Center.

Tom was born June 10, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Bud and Barbara (Duff) Morris. He graduated from Topeka West High School in 1967 and from Washburn University in 1974, with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. He served in the Army Reserves from 1968 to 1974.

He began his career as Executive Director of The Kansas Manufactured Housing Association, served as the Director of Marketing at Highland Park Bank and Trust, and retired as Senior Vice President of Marketing at American Home Life Company in 2017.

Tom married Madilyn Houseworth on December 24, 1977 at the home of her parents in Topeka, Kansas.

Survivors include his wife, Madilyn Morris of the home; his children, Ali (John) Carson; CB (Kris) McGrath; and Barbara (Mark) Simpson. Other survivors include grandchildren JT and Tucker Carson, Kate, Addison and Hunter McGrath, and Veta and Thomas Simpson; siblings Julie (Allan) Plourde, Nancy (Clay) Cox, and Anne (Tim) Cox.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara (Duff) Morris, father, Bud Morris, step-mother Jeanne (Carpenter) Morris, Aunt, Margery Laub, brother, Ward Simmons, and nephew, Ward Cox.

He was a member of the Downtown Rotary Club of Topeka. He served on the board of directors for The Florence Crittenton Services of Topeka, Inc., and The Stormont Vail Foundation. He enjoyed playing golf, going to the car races with friends and spending time with his family.

Cremation has taken place and due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the Thomas D. Morris Memorial Fund, ? Alliance Bank, 3001 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS 66614

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
