Thomas E. Forbes of Topeka, KS, passed away from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at his home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 73. Tom was born in Burlington, KS on June 19, 1947. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1965, received a B.A. in Political Science from Washburn University in 1969, and a B.S. in engineering from the University of Kansas in 1973.
He married Melody Weyer in 1969, and the two resided in Houston, TX, Coffeyville, KS, Kansas City, MO, and Topeka, KS during Tom's 40-year career as a mechanical engineer in the oil and gas industry. Tom retired from Kansas Gas Service in 2012, and he spent an active retirement traveling with Melody, including annual Caribbean cruises with friends, beach trips with family, and visits to Washington D.C. and Germany.
Tom was active in Boy Scouts his entire life. He was an Eagle Scout, made multiple treks to Philmont Scout Ranch, and served as an Eagle Scout mentor for Topeka Troop 175. He will be remembered for his ability to build or fix anything, his joy in playing with his three grandchildren, and his love of the ocean, KU basketball, and lemon cake. Tom always had his family's back and stood ready to help with anything under any circumstance. He was a devoted caretaker to his mother for 20 years, helped his children make innumerable cross-country moves, and he and Melody celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last December.
Tom is survived by his wife, Melody; son Cory Forbes (Susanne) of Lincoln, NE; daughter Melissa Forbes (Jim Webb) of Washington D.C.; grandchildren Owen, Quinn, and Eleanor; and sister Susan Forbes of Topeka. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ruth Forbes of Burlington, KS.
Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association Mid-America Chapter or the Boy Scouts of America. To leave or view message of condolences, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
