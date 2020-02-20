Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edward Fox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Edward Fox Obituary
Thomas Edward Fox Thomas Edward Fox, 81, Memphis, Tennessee, passed away Sunday February 16, 2020. Thomas was born April 14, 1938, in Hamilton, Ohio. He was retired after 20 years serving in the U.S. Navy. Thomas graduated from the University of Memphis after his retirement from the Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael E. Fox, and four brothers; James, Kenneth, David and Roger Fox.

Thomas leaves his daughter, Pam Wagler (Steve), son, Don Fox, four grandchildren; Sara Hirsch, Toby Tremont, Jason Fox, and Kristina Fox, and twelve great grandchildren.

Graveside services with military honors will be 11am Friday, February 21, 2020 at Prairie Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to . To leave a message for Tom's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -