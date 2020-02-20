|
Thomas Edward Fox Thomas Edward Fox, 81, Memphis, Tennessee, passed away Sunday February 16, 2020. Thomas was born April 14, 1938, in Hamilton, Ohio. He was retired after 20 years serving in the U.S. Navy. Thomas graduated from the University of Memphis after his retirement from the Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael E. Fox, and four brothers; James, Kenneth, David and Roger Fox.
Thomas leaves his daughter, Pam Wagler (Steve), son, Don Fox, four grandchildren; Sara Hirsch, Toby Tremont, Jason Fox, and Kristina Fox, and twelve great grandchildren.
Graveside services with military honors will be 11am Friday, February 21, 2020 at Prairie Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to . To leave a message for Tom's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020