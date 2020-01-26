|
|
Thomas G. "Tom" Kingsley, II Thomas G. Kingsley, II, 75, of Topeka, Kansas passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Tom was born October 3, 1944, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Thomas and Ila (Winter) Kingsley. He graduated from Washburn Rural High School in 1962 and received a Bachelor's Degree from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family. He especially liked hunting, fishing, boating and wood working.
Tom was employed by the Colorado Division of Wildlife as an Assistant Hatchery Chief prior to retiring. He was also a member of the Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene in Topeka.
Tom married Dianne Rankin on August 21, 1971 in Topeka, Kansas. Survivors include his wife, Dianne Kingsley of Topeka, KS; daughter, Erin (Alfonso) Aragon of Pueblo, CO; sister, Kathy (John) Studebaker of Topeka, KS; brother, Mike (Gail) Kingsley of Wellsville, KS; two grandchildren, Jonathan Alfonso and Christian Alfonso both of Pueblo, CO and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Honoring Tom's request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, Kansas 66604. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020