Thomas H. "Tom" Gold
Thomas Henry "Tom" Gold, 96, of Goff, KS, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Medicalodge Jackson County.

Tom will lie in state Monday afternoon, November 23, 2020 and Tuesday until 5:30 p.m. at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Private Family Graveside with Military Honors will be Friday at Fairview Cemetery in Goff, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Wetmore V.F.W. or Holton V.F.W. or Holton American Legion. Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
