Thomas Haag

Thomas James Haag, 74, Auburn, Kansas, passed away peacefully at his home with his family Tuesday, October 6, 2020.Thomas was born August 7, 1946, in Emporia, Kansas to Harold and Clara Kuhlmann Haag. He graduated from Olpe High School and attended Emporia State University. On May 14, 1966, Tom and Ida Lynn Schmidt were united in marriage at St. Joseph Church in Olpe, Kansas.Tom was employed by Amoco Oil as an assistant manager at the Emporia Turnpike. He was given the opportunity to move to Topeka to open a new service station, Tom's Amoco. This relationship with Amoco has grown into Haag Oil Company and a 54-year relationship with Amoco Oil. He always wanted to farm, and his oil business gave him that opportunity when he purchased his grandfather's farm. A family business was always important to Tom and his was truly a family affair, with Ida and their three children.Grateful to have shared Tom's life are his wife, Ida; children, Ernest J. Haag (Karla), Lisa A. Scheve (Francis) and Gary J. Haag (Deborah); grandchildren, Jayden Haag, Gentry and Alaina Scheve, Alex, Savannah, and Brady Haag; brothers, Charlie Haag (Marie), Harry Haag (Barb) and Tony Haag (Debbie).The rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. Thursday, October 8, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will follow until 7 p.m.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Church, Topeka. Committal service and burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday in St. Joseph Cemetery, Olpe..Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Church or to St. Joseph Church in Olpe, sent in care of the funeral home.