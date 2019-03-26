Home

Thomas M. Chapman Obituary
Thomas M. Chapman Thomas M. Chapman, 75, of Hoyt, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.

He was born July 13, 1943, in Dawson, Iowa, the son of Ford and Margaret (Vath) Chapman. He graduated from Topeka High School.

Thomas was employed by Goodyear Tire Company for 34 years, retiring in 1998.

He was a member of Meriden Methodist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved dogs especially spending time with his dog Piper and the Go Away Ranch.

Thomas married Rita Stapel on October 26, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Chapman; daughter, Angie (Kyle) Athon, son, Thomas "Turk" (Kris) Chapman, grandchildren Matthew Athon, Morgan Athon, Derrick Wilson, Lewis Wilson; brother, Bill Chapman; father-in-law, Robert Stapel; sister-in-law, Rhonda (Bill) Sand, brother-in-law, Kyle Stapel.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law, Twila J. Stapel.

A Funeral Ceremony will be 3:00 pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 N.W. Independence Avenue, Topeka. Family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Private graveside service will be at later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604-3720.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
