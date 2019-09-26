|
|
Thomas R. McGinn Thomas Ray "Tom" McGinn, 59, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
He was born March 21, 1960, in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Francis Ambrose and Hattie Marie (Hemphill) McGinn. He served in the U.S. Army from October 18, 1979 until being honorably discharged on March 7, 1984.
He attended Salvation Army Church in Topeka.
Survivors include a daughter, Brandy Wagoner, and her husband, Darryl Acker, Topeka; a son, Thomas R. McGinn, Houston, TX; seven grandchildren, Jonathan and Emma Wagoner, Travis and Trenton Howard, Audrey and Alania McGinn and Peyton Acker; twin sisters, Judy (Steve) Parrish and Trudy Parrish; and a brother, Robert C. Parrish.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David McGinn; and a sister, Sue Ann Rose.
Tom enjoyed spending time with family, walking, coloring, building model cars and making clocks.
A celebration of life reception will be at 11:00am, Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Salvation Army Church, 1320 SE 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66607. Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southeast Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army Church or Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019