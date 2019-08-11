|
Thomas Remmel Thomas David Remmel, 90, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Brewster Place Health Center in Topeka.
Tom was born February 6, 1929, in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, the son of Julius T. and Bessie R. Remmel. He spent his childhood in Lansford, Pennsylvania and later attended Temple University in Philadelphia. He then joined the United States Air Force, where he served our country during the Korean War. Tom was a salesman for Pecora Corporation for 40 years. He married Marlene Mae Knudson on August 10, 1957, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tom loved to dance, play golf and travel with Marlene. He was very committed to taking care of Marlene through her battle with MS. She proceeded him in death on January 21, 2017.
Tom is survived by sons, James (Janet), Ft. Myers, Florida, Dave (Judy), Merritt Island, Florida; daughters, Sheryl Drane, Topeka, and Sandie (Mark) Jones, Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Courtney (Devin) Harmer, Whitney Drane, Cody Jones, Mikel Remmel, Mikaela Jones, Brady Drane, Miranda Remmel; and one great-great-granddaughter, Emery Mae. Tom was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mike Drane.
We thank everyone at Brewster Place for the wonderful, loving care both Tom and Marlene received while living there, as well as Patti Grant, who was a special caregiver when they were at home.
Tom's family will hold a private memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or to the - Heart of America Chapter, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019