Thomas "Tom" Smith
Thomas D. Smith, 68, of Meriden, passed away on November 25, 2020 at University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis Campus.

Thomas will lie in state at Parker Price Funeral Home, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visitation where the family will receive guests, will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private.

To read a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
