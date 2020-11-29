Thomas D. Smith, 68, of Meriden, passed away on November 25, 2020 at University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis Campus.
Thomas will lie in state at Parker Price Funeral Home, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visitation where the family will receive guests, will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private.
