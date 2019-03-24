Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
Thomas W. "Tom" Kennedy

Thomas W. "Tom" Kennedy Obituary
Thomas W. "Tom" Kennedy Thomas W. "Tom" Kennedy, 71, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Tom was born October 10, 1947 in Holyoke, MA, the son of Thomas W. and Thelma M. (Anderson) Kennedy. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1965 and attended Washburn University.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was an Internal Auditor for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for over 40 years, retiring in 2010.

Tom married Connie Nelson on August 5, 2006. She died December 3. 2017. Survivors include his son, Brian (Elizabeth) Kennedy, Windermere, FL; sister, Deborah Kennedy-Nix, New Castle, CO. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Richard W. Nix.

His ashes will be spread amongst his favorite places, Carmel-by-the-Sea and near Pebble Beach Golf Course in California.

A Celebration of Life will honor his memory with close friends and family.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
