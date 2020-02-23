Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Thomasene "Tommie" Weissbeck

Thomasene "Tommie" Weissbeck Thomasene "Tommie" Weissbeck, 88, Topeka, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9-10:00 A.M., followed by a parish rosary at 10:00 A.M. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M., all at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th St., Topeka, KS 66614. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka. For an extended obituary, please visit brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
