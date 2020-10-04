1/
Tim D. Riddle
Tim D. Riddle, 72, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka.

Tim was a Firefighter for the City of Topeka for 29 years before retiring as a Captain in 1999.

Cremation has taken place and no public memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Arkansas at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Elara Caring Hospice, 901 NE River Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66616 or to the American Red Cross, 1221 SW 17th St., Topeka, Kansas 66604.

Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. is assisting the family.

To view Tim's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
