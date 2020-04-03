|
Tim Etzel Tim Etzel died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, after a brief illness. He was 79.
Mr. Etzel was born on March 5, 1941 in Topeka, KS to Lydia L. (Perschinske) Etzel and Clarence H. Etzel. A lifelong Topekan, he grew up near 8th and Lane, and attended Hayden High School, graduating in 1959. Mr. Etzel attended college at Kansas State University and Washburn University, earning a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Washburn in 1964. After earning his degree, Mr. Etzel worked for the Topeka Urban Renewal Agency. When he left the Agency in 1970, he was serving as Acting Executive Director.
He married Carole Jean Bloomfield at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Topeka on July 10, 1965. After the 1966 tornado, he and his wife, Carole, founded Jetz Service Co., Inc., a vended laundry service company serving multi-family communities, senior citizen homes, university housing, institutional leasing and laundromats.
Mr. Etzel has served on the boards of directors of CoreFirst Bank and Trust, the Topeka Community Foundation, the Menninger Foundation, St. Francis Health Center, Capper Foundation, Sherwood Lake Club, the Topeka Country Club, and the Topeka Civic Theater. In 2007, Tim was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Commerce degree from Washburn University, and in 2010 he was inducted into the Junior Achievement Topeka Business Hall of Fame.
Tim and Carole contributed to countless philanthropic causes over their lifetimes, but they always had a particular passion for their alma mater, Washburn University. In addition to serving on various associations, Boards, committees, and assisting with fundraising efforts, their contributions to Washburn can be seen on campus at the Living Learning Center and Carole Chapel.
Mr. Etzel is preceded in death by his wife, Carole, his parents, Clarence and Lydia, two sisters, Diane Schroeder and Celeste Etzel, and one brother, Stephen Etzel. Mr. Etzel survived by his children Joelle (Parker) Scott - Poway, CA, Kristin Rosendale - Tavernier, FL, Noel (Mary) Etzel - Topeka, KS, and seven grandchildren; Andrew, Alina and Ainsley Scott, Matt and Ally Rosendale, and Trey and Lydia Etzel.
Private entombment will take place at the Holy Trinity Mausoleum at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Given the current restrictions surrounding COVID-19, public memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washburn University Foundation 1729 SW MacVicar Ave., Topeka, KS 66604; or Christ the King Catholic Church.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020