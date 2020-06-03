Dr. Timothy Howard Bulkley Dr. Timothy Howard Bulkley, 68, Topeka, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at a local hospital.
Dr. Bulkley was born January 22, 1952 in Topeka, the son of Roy and Betty (Compton) Bulkley. He graduated from Topeka West High School, the University of Kansas and the University of Kansas Medical School.
He specialized in gastroenterology and practiced medicine in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and most recently at the Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center.
Survivors include his children, Sarah Bloxsom, Laura Gloeckner, both of Lawrence, Hannah Rieger, Basil Rieger and Aubrey Rieger, all of Pittsburgh, PA; 7 grandchildren; and his mother, Betty Bulkley, Topeka. He was preceded in death by his father.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.