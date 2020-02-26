Home

Timothy L. "Tim" Walker

Timothy L. "Tim" Walker Obituary
Timothy L. "Tim" Walker Timothy Lorn "Tim" Walker, 52, of Holton, KS, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Timothy Walker Memorial Fund (to be designated at a later date) c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
