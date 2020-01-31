|
Tina (Mendez) Greemore Augustina "Tina" Trenidad Greemore, 72, of Holton, KS, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Kansas City, KS with family by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mayetta. Burial will follow at the Shipshee Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton with visitation to follow until 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to the Tina Greemore Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020