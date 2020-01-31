Home

Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Mayetta, KS
Tina (Mendez) Greemore

Tina (Mendez) Greemore Obituary
Tina (Mendez) Greemore Augustina "Tina" Trenidad Greemore, 72, of Holton, KS, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Kansas City, KS with family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mayetta. Burial will follow at the Shipshee Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton with visitation to follow until 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to the Tina Greemore Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
