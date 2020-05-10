|
Todd Clutter Michael Todd Clutter passed from this life into the arms of our Lord and Savior on May 5, 2020.
He was born in Topeka on October 29, 1971. He attended Topeka schools and through the years had stayed close with many of his Whitson, Landon and high school friends as well as the old Westboro gang. He spent many summers playing Ken Berry baseball, Capital City Basketball and varsity tennis in high school. He attended Cowley County Community College on a tennis scholarship and was part of a national championship team. In the summer he worked as a counselor at the Bolletieri tennis camps.
Always interested in athletics and the outdoors, he lived and worked for several years in Colorado where he became an excellent skier.
Todd moved back to Kansas City and eventually started Hardrock Concrete which he ran for a number of years. He established many new friendships in KC, particularly in the tennis community.
During this time when it is impossible to gather and share our grief and memories, his family would like to thank his many friends for their love and support. Over the years, Todd and his family have been blessed by their acts of kindness and support during his long struggle with health issues. Todd also had two wonderful cardiologists who were both great doctors and great friends, Dr. Weyrens and Dr. Chow.
The real joys in his life were his daughter, nieces and nephew. Todd is survived by his daughter, Avery; his parents, Mike and Pam Clutter; brother, Cory and his wife Katherine and their children, Charlotte, Jacob, and Isabelle. He also was very close to his Aunts, Nancy Carlson (Jim) and Janis Scrogan (Len).
A private burial is planned with a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for the youth activities at Topeka Bible Church, 1101 SW Mulvane Street, Topeka, KS 66604.
To leave a message for his family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020