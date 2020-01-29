|
Todd E. Huss Todd Eugene Huss, 57, of Topeka, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.
He was born March 14, 1962, in Onaga, Kansas, the son of Marvin Oren and Betty Jean (Patch) Huss. He was a graduate of Seaman High School and KAW Area Technical School.
Todd was employed by Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 27 years, retiring in 2019.
He was a member of IBEW Local Union 959 of Topeka.
Survivors include his son, Samuel (Jennifer) Huss; his daughter, Joddie (Joseph) Milavec; his granddaughters, Kayleigh Huss and RaeLynn Maupin; his mother, Betty Jean Huss; his brother, Jeffrey Huss all of Topeka; and his nieces & nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Todd loved seeing his granddaughters and enjoyed Amateur Radio, was an avid Military Historian, M*A*S*H TV show and K.C. Chiefs Fan.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020